2005 Mustang Clutch Problems

D

Dirtyray

New Member
Mar 18, 2020
1
0
0
61
Sacramento
My first post and I have a 2005 Mustang manual trans. My clutch pedal broke and I removed it so I could fix it .
1584594102791.png
Mine had a similar issue. Before I fixed it I had clutch pressure and was able to put the car in gear however due to the broken clutch pedal it was difficult. Now that I fixed and replaced the clutch I have no clutch pedal pressure. I read that I needed to possibly bleed the clutch line and I did the vacuum bleed, the gravity bleed, and even pumped the clutch pedal until it felt like my was going to fall off. I still have no pressure. The only thing I changed was taking the clutch pedal out so I could fix it and put it back in. I am truly scratching my head and can't figure out where I am going wrong. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Invective For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Premium S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
J For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Eleanor Clone For Sale or Trade S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
zack2001 Exhaust 2005 Ford Mustang V6 noise from pressing gas pedal 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
P 2005 Mustang Driver Floorboard Flooded. Help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
E Exedy clutch is looking for a 2005-2010 4.0L V6 Ford Mustang 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
Similar threads
For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Premium
For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Eleanor Clone For Sale or Trade
Exhaust 2005 Ford Mustang V6 noise from pressing gas pedal
2005 Mustang Driver Floorboard Flooded. Help
Exedy clutch is looking for a 2005-2010 4.0L V6 Ford Mustang
Top Bottom