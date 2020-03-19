2005 Mustang Clutch Problems

My first post and I have a 2005 Mustang manual trans. My clutch pedal broke and I removed it so I could fix it .Mine had a similar issue. Before I fixed it I had clutch pressure and was able to put the car in gear however due to the broken clutch pedal it was difficult. Now that I fixed and replaced the clutch I have no clutch pedal pressure. I read that I needed to possibly bleed the clutch line and I did the vacuum bleed, the gravity bleed, and even pumped the clutch pedal until it felt like my was going to fall off. I still have no pressure. The only thing I changed was taking the clutch pedal out so I could fix it and put it back in. I am truly scratching my head and can't figure out where I am going wrong. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.