2005 Mustang Driver Floorboard Flooded. Help

P

preetd0529

New Member
Dec 4, 2019
1
0
1
18
California
Hey new to owning a mustang and new to these forums. Have a 2005 Mustang with about 107k miles on it and bought the car about 2 months ago. It rained heavily this past Friday, and flooded my driver floorboard. Finally got everything dry, and took it in to a dealership, they are saying the repairs are estimated to $2000. He said the tech found the cowel panel warped allowing water to stand still in several places and overflowing into the inside of the car. He also said he found the drains clogged and some bad seals. What I am trying to figure out from you brilliant ford owners (wow I am desperate lmao), what can I do to clear all of the drains in the car. Is there a diagram online? Any suggestions? Also I plan on doing the pressurized water leak cabin test, if someone could dumb down the steps for me that would be amazing(I am barely competent when it comes to fixing things on cars). Going to try and get the adviser to send me a list of the parts and labor needed.

Update: Spoke to the guy trying to drain my bank account, he said the cowl grille on the mustang is warped and needs to be replaced ($380+labor). I thought the cowl grille had drains that emptied out the water, so why would I need to replace the cowl grille? I also need weatherstripping for the upper door seal, any suggestions on cheaper options? They want $230+labor for replacing that when I have seen online people using amazon weatherstripping.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Bullitt95

Bullitt95

10 Year Member
Jun 13, 2007
1,529
55
79
56
Cyprus
www.angelfire.com
They aren't called stealerships for nothing!
You basically have two problems (forget the bull:poo: about the cowl cover being warped):

1. The cowl drains are blocked. Remove the cowl cover (easy) and unblock the drain grommets. This will allow the rain water to flow out. Replace the cabin air filter while you're there.

2. The rectangular plastic grommets below the windshield that the cowl cover clips into are probably perished, allowing rainwater to seep into the cabin. You can get stock replacement units.

You'll find good instructional videos in YouTube if you type 2005 Mustang water leak in the search box.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Eleanor Clone For Sale or Trade S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
zack2001 Exhaust 2005 Ford Mustang V6 noise from pressing gas pedal 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
0 2005 Mustang - Dealer says PCM Driver needs to be replaced! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
96GT Toy Canadian Driver 2005 Mustang Review Regional Forums and Event Information 0
96GT Toy 2005 Mustang First Drive by Canadian Driver Regional Forums and Event Information 9
Similar threads
For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Eleanor Clone For Sale or Trade
Exhaust 2005 Ford Mustang V6 noise from pressing gas pedal
2005 Mustang - Dealer says PCM Driver needs to be replaced!
Canadian Driver 2005 Mustang Review
2005 Mustang First Drive by Canadian Driver
Top Bottom