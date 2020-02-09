For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Premium

Mustang has 34,XXX miles and just returned from a recent trip to Florida. Second owner. Service is current until the Spring. New Pirelli Pzero OEM tires in October, 2018. Had rear bumper repainted last year due to clear coat bubbling. Use 93 EO (no ethanol) gasoline almost exclusively. Had Mustang hand washed twice while down in Florida, second time due to bird poop. I’ll have it cleaned in the coming days. Interior door panels and instrument cluster were repaired shortly after purchasing the car. Signature inbuilt moonroof, Gentex electronic rear view mirror, Deluxe Ford Pony Floor Mat Set, Dakota illuminated Grille horse and factory front license plate holder installed.

Only mods are a Superchips 93 tune and K&N CAI. The Superchips tuner and stock airbox are included with the sale. Have all service records and literature in a 3 ring binder Everything works properly, motor uses no oil, needs nothing except for a good home. My Hagerty agent stated that Mustang is a #2 candidate (when cleaned up!) and has insured the car for $15,000 replacement value. Image is from last fall, no recent images. Asking $15,000 or best reasonable offer. Contact me by pm for more details or to make an offer. Mustang is located in Charlotte, NC.
 

