2005 mustang GT won't go into reverse

74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,526
3,375
224
Make sure your clutch is fully releasing, if it is, check the shifter for binding (these cars use a remote shifter, the plastic in them can wear out).

If those two things are good, it's possible that you have internal transmission wear/damage causing it.
 
