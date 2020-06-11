Ugh ok. I have a 2005 Mustang GT. I've had it for 9 months now and it's always had problems with it but the main issue right now is that it's not starting. Now, to break it down a little.. there was a relay that was placed in it from the previous owner and I don't know the reason for it but it does had a separate fuse that runs to it and I had unplugged it then tried started my car then it didnt want to start at all. I took it to a mechanic I know and he said there's no power getting to the fuel injectors or fuel pump but he couldn't figure out anything that could be the problem.