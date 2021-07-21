2005 Mustang V6 CDC shaker size question

I

ituba

New Member
Sep 26, 2016
3
0
1
50
Does anyone here have the CDC shaker system for their 05-09 V6 Mustang? A friend of mine owns an 05 Mustang in Hungary and would love to have one. They are not sold in Hungary and having one shipped there is not practical/possible because of the size. What we are wondering is if I could buy one here in the USA, repack the contents of the box into a suitcase, and take it with me next time I fly to Hungary. I know that the box the shaker system is sold in is a little too big for checked luggage on a plane, unless one is willing to pay a ransom for oversize luggage. So my question for those of you that own such a shaker is what the dimensions of the largest part are.

I realize that which part is largest may not be well-defined, but without owning such a shaker system myself, I cannot tell for sure which part is the critical one in terms of fitting into a standard-size suitcase. Could it be the riser? Or the scoop itself?

Thank you for your help.

Imre
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration using knowmoto
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
2000 GT, upgrade front and rear brakes to Cobra
Replies
6
Views
279
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
I
Cdc Hood Scoop
Replies
0
Views
502
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
ituba
I
S
1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Electrical Issues - Need Help!
Replies
8
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
skimbap
S
T
Nissan V8 Swapping a 1996 SN95 Mustang. Have I lost my mind?
Replies
31
Views
1K
Other Auto Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
wicked93gs
Swapping a 3.7L v6 into my 1966 Mustang, looking for a bit of ECU info
Replies
10
Views
3K
2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
Top Bottom