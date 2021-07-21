2005 Mustang V6 CDC shaker size question

Does anyone here have the CDC shaker system for their 05-09 V6 Mustang? A friend of mine owns an 05 Mustang in Hungary and would love to have one. They are not sold in Hungary and having one shipped there is not practical/possible because of the size. What we are wondering is if I could buy one here in the USA, repack the contents of the box into a suitcase, and take it with me next time I fly to Hungary. I know that the box the shaker system is sold in is a little too big for checked luggage on a plane, unless one is willing to pay a ransom for oversize luggage. So my question for those of you that own such a shaker is what the dimensions of the largest part are.



I realize that which part is largest may not be well-defined, but without owning such a shaker system myself, I cannot tell for sure which part is the critical one in terms of fitting into a standard-size suitcase. Could it be the riser? Or the scoop itself?



Thank you for your help.



Imre