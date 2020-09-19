2005 Mustang V6 will not start - at my wits end!

Long time lurker - needs some help!



2005 Mustang Convert V6

No error codes

Cranks fine - will not start

If you put the throttle to the floor while cranking, it will catch a very little bit but will not run

I've been shot-gunning parts without any luck

Spark plugs

Fuel filter

Crank Position

Cam position

MAF

Fuel pump

Fuel pressure sensor



If the car sits for some time (a week or so) it will start and run very weakly for about 20 seconds then die. Subsequent attempts will not start (like above).



This started when my daughter was driving home from work. As she was driving, it was getting weaker and weaker until if finally stopped.



Cat plugged? Would that stop it from starting (catching) at all?



Any help is appreciated!