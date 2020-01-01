2005 new engine no start

Hey guys,

I have a 2005 with a 4.0 that I can’t get to run. I was leaving for work and it started just fine and I got about two blocks away and the car just shut off on me. My battery light had been coming on when I would put my car in park for a couple weeks before this but it would either go off on its own or I could shut it off and start it again and it would also go off.

So I tried to start it on the side of the road and the car made a noise like I had blown the engine and would run for a few seconds and die. I replaced the fuel pump, throttle body, throttle body motor, fuel regulator, tps, and nothing. Took it to a diagnostic shop and they said the timing was messed up and had no compression. That was the only thing the machine said. When I swapped motors a part of the timing chain guide on the front chain had broke on the old motor.

Put a new engine last night and it only starts when it wants to. When it does, the wrench light is on and I have no throttle. So I did a reset where I turn the key on and push the gas down then release it shut it off for 6 seconds and then try to start it. And it would start every time but it would shut off if I revved it to 2,000 rpms. So I had a new tps I put back on and then the wrench light was back on and it sometimes it will start sometimes it won’t. And I still have no throttle at all. If I put the car in gear it will move but I can’t accelerate.

Another odd thing is with a new throttle body motor, the old one and a completely new throttle body, they all make a weird clicking noise when I turn the key on. If I push on the gas the throttle body makes a weird noise like the camera from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The car will also start if I unplug the throttle body but runs at high rpms but still no accelerator. If I take the 1.0 fuse out for the throttle body and put it back in it makes the clicking noise too. So I’m at a total loss here and I’m kinda mad at the shop for saying I needed a new motor just to have little to no improvement of what it was already doing. Anyone had anything like that or can someone point me in the right direction? All the fuses under the hood are good but I haven’t checked any in the car fuse box yet. Please I need help big time on this guys. Thank you