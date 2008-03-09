Hello all, sorry I have been off this forum for quite some time. Good news is the list after all these years is very far along. The last forklift mustang is unknown as 05-1171 has forklift holes and 05-1176 does not. If your car was built after the middle of May 2005, good chance you don't have forklift holes.



Fun fact: the Roush part number was 401439 and the cost was $124 or so ( lowest I found was $114) for the kit to convert or repair your fork lift holes. The part has not been available for over 7 years. I kick myself for not snatching them up back then.



Another fun fact: vista blue replaced sonic blue in 2006. You can tell the difference especially if you line up the two cars next to each other!



I still have my non- forklift sonic blue mustang #1662 with 16,400 miles.



Maybe one day I can become the Kevin Marti or Galen Govier of forklift holed Roush mustangs! Ha ha.



Jack