2005 V6 Ford Mustang New Clutch Rattle, Vibration Noise

F

Fit4Stang

New Member
Jun 28, 2021
1
0
0
50
McKinney, TX 75069
Hello,

Was hard to get into first gear so had Mike's Transmission in McKinney Texas install a new clutch kit for my 2005 V6 Ford Mustang. He said that he used the MOOG kit.

Ever since the kit was installed there is a Rattle or Vibration Noise coming from the transmission while the car is idling. When you rev the engine while in natural the sound goes away, can only hear the sound while idling. I took the car back to the shop and they looked but could not find anything that is loose.

Is this normal?

YouTube Video of the noise
 

