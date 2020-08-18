2005 V6 shudder at idle in gear

Aug 18, 2020
Hi, new to the forum, and my daughters 2005 V6 auto coupe has the most annoying problem. She came home and said that at the stoplights with the AC on, the car shudders and vibrates. We went out and drove it, and confirmed. It gets a little worse when the high-speed fan kicks on at the radiator too. As soon as you put it in neutral or park it’s fine.

It has 171,000 miles on it, but has been very well taken care of and runs excellent anywhere above and idle, with no other driveability issues. No codes either. I went ahead and replaced the spark plugs and wires, and it made no difference. I then replace the throttlebody assembly with a brand-new one and did the re-learn, and it seems like it might be a little better, but it’s still there and she can even feel it. I cleaned the mass airflow sensor, checked the TSB on the exhaust hanger/transmission crossmember issue and removed both of those hangers and isolators, but little to no difference. She absolutely loves her car but this drives her nuts. Any ideas?
 

