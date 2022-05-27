2005 V6 valvetrain... wtf?

S

subaruspy

New Member
May 12, 2020
6
0
1
59
Southern Alberta
Having a rough day, folks. Hours after completing the body work (they clipped a deer last fall) on my girls' ragtop and getting it legal, The Bad Noise started coming from the engine, and the tow truck just dropped it off.

The clatter is top end, driver's side, so I'm hoping "not too bad, bent rod, broken spring, just hope we don't have a valve in the cylinder really messing things up".

Only I'm looking around online (having never touched this motor and can't find the Haynes manual I picked up when we got the car last summer) and can't make out whether this is a push rod or an OHC engine. Would some kind soul please enlighten me before I start pulling it apart?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


S

subaruspy

New Member
May 12, 2020
6
0
1
59
Southern Alberta
Thanks. I don't know if I'd call a jackshaft and three timing chains "clever", but at least that rules out push rods. So with one cam over, it'll be driving the valves via rockers. Is there any "usual" failure in these things that results in an uholy racket from under the valve cover?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LiquidStangs
Brakes 1979-1986 Fox Parking Brake Adjustment
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LX Dave
LX Dave
CarMichael Angelo
What I Did For Thanksgiving.
Replies
7
Views
718
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
C
  • Locked
Expired 2007 Supercharged Gt, Daily Driver, 130k Miles, Chicago
Replies
22
Views
24K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
CarsAndBikes
C
CarMichael Angelo
It's Stupid Story Time again!
Replies
18
Views
988
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
topless98gt
PCM Fuse Problem - Blows at Key On
Replies
10
Views
27K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
COramprat
COramprat
Top Bottom