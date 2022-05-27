2005 V6 valvetrain... wtf?

Having a rough day, folks. Hours after completing the body work (they clipped a deer last fall) on my girls' ragtop and getting it legal, The Bad Noise started coming from the engine, and the tow truck just dropped it off.



The clatter is top end, driver's side, so I'm hoping "not too bad, bent rod, broken spring, just hope we don't have a valve in the cylinder really messing things up".



Only I'm looking around online (having never touched this motor and can't find the Haynes manual I picked up when we got the car last summer) and can't make out whether this is a push rod or an OHC engine. Would some kind soul please enlighten me before I start pulling it apart?