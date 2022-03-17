2006 Glassback Replacement?

Hey All, this is a desperation post. I have a 2006 Mustang GT with a "Glassback" roof that was manufactured by Classic Design Concepts. I hired a windshield replacement company to replace my windshield and in the process, they cracked the roof glass. CDC stopped selling the roof in like 2013 and even threw away the molds in 2017. I cannot find a replacement piece of glass anywhere! If anyone has any lead on this CDC glass anywhere, please let me know! Thanks all!