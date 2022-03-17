2006 Glassback Replacement?

2

2006 Glassback

New Member
Mar 17, 2022
1
0
1
38
North Carolina
Hey All, this is a desperation post. I have a 2006 Mustang GT with a "Glassback" roof that was manufactured by Classic Design Concepts. I hired a windshield replacement company to replace my windshield and in the process, they cracked the roof glass. CDC stopped selling the roof in like 2013 and even threw away the molds in 2017. I cannot find a replacement piece of glass anywhere! If anyone has any lead on this CDC glass anywhere, please let me know! Thanks all!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Fox Closed PCV System, Dual Valve Catch Can
Replies
3
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
jay98
jay98
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
10K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
P
  • Locked
Expired 2002 Mustang Gt Custom Two-tone Paint, Tasteful Mods
Replies
1
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Ponyperf02
P
ktccapo
  • Locked
SOLD 1988 Mustang Gt 5.0, Two-owner Car, Survivor-classic, 123k, $8750
Replies
0
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
ktccapo
ktccapo
J
  • Locked
Expired Restored 1992 Mustang Gt Beautiful!
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Chris powers
C
Top Bottom