2006 Mustang GT mach 1 tribute

I just bought my second mustang GT last friday ( my brother crashed my 2000 new edge GTat least i can say at 15 i have purchased 2 mustangs already). I was looking at mach 1s alot ever since the accident however they are either a really good price but need work, or they are super expensive and practically brand new. I eventually settled on a 2006 Mustang GT with 108k miles. The car is very nice and has long tubes, offroad x pipe, and a pypes cat back as well as a jlt CAI and a hurst short throw. Im still very into the mach 1 and i am thinking about turning this 06 GT into a mach 1 tribute car. However i would base it off the 1969 mach 1 with the non shaker scoop because im not about to pay 800 dollars for a shaker scoop. I was wondering what yall would think of this idea, obv the purist out there are going to be salty as always but i would not consider it a clone or stolen valor because they never made them for the s197 generation. let me know what yall think and if you guys have any ideas! My crashed newedge and s197 down below