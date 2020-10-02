2006 Mustang GT Turbo Build - Megasquirt?

mclang

Oct 2, 2020
Hi all. This is my first post to the forum. I did try searching for old posts to answer my question.. But could not find anything after a few minutes.

I purchased a turbo kit for my 2006 Mustang GT. I would like to go the Megasquirt route for tuning if possible. I have a friend who does MS tuning on the side (is a calibration engineer in the auto industry, not a weekend tuner) and he offered to help tune the car once built if I am able to get a MS set up.

My question is, does MS offer a system that would work for a 2006 Mustang GT? I've tried doing my own research on Megasquirt's site and via google, but it does not look like there is any complete PnP kit offered for the 4.6l 3v. Would I need to go with one of their DIY MS3 PnP kits? If installed correctly will this do the trick for my vehicle? Or do I need to go a different route with another product? I have a SCT X4 hand-held tuner from previous bolt-on mods, but believe this is only capable of flashing piggy-back tunes where the turbo will require a custom tune. Would the SCT X4 work with another software such as HP Tuners if Megasquirt is not an option?

Thank you for any and all comments / advice. Hope to make a build thread once I begin installing the kit.

-McLang
 

