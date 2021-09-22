Excellent condition
V8, Manual Transmission
Black ext with Red fire metallic stripes
Black int
16,500 orig miles from one owner
Garage kept since first purchased and under custom fit cover each winter (cover included)
Tons of add-ons. Too many to list but some highlights are:
Sequential taillights
Window tint
Cold air intake-K&N
Larger throttle body
Push button start
Touch screen stereo with Apple car play, navigation and hands free capable
Custom fit Subwoofer and amp
Flowmaster Outlaw exhaust
Located in Valparaiso, IN
$24,000
