2006 mustang starts, chokes then dies. twice!

2006 RF Mustang

New Member
Apr 9, 2008
i own a 2006 mustang gt. i've recently experienced a problem (about a month ago) i started my car and less than a minute later it started choking and just died!! i presumed the fuel gauge was faulty and got some gas but it didn't work :( i took it to the dealer they told me i had a problem with the fuel pimp program and they've reseted the cams!!! it worked fine but just yesterday the same problem happened again :mad: ..... could anyone relate to this or has an idea of what happened????



keep in mind that i installed K&N intake but while installing the bracket i broke the bolts inside the "casing on top of the cams" (not sure what its called!! :shrug: ) so i had to take out the "casing" take the bolts out with a screw extractor, get a new gasket and complete installation. does this have to do with my problem? i could have moved the (what i think is called) camshaft while assembling....please help i'm desprete



thanks
 

belzebub2u

belzebub2u

New Member
Oct 10, 2004
shouldnt have

I installed a K&N and the only bolts on the engine that you had to take out and install something beneath is the valve cover bolt. if you broke these, did you just remove the valve cover, and use the extractor, or did you take off the whole head? (thats a 30 lbs piece) if it was just the valve cover, there is no way you jumped a tooth on the cam. also if you did that, the car would run like crap all the time. it sounds like either a fuel pump problem, or a lean/rich problem on your cold table in your ecu. although it could be a whole number of things.
 
2006 RF Mustang

New Member
Apr 9, 2008
this is a pic of where i broke the bolts, i removed the whole head off as the pic shows.... what are the parts that iv exposed? is that the camshaft?
 

COBESGT

Oct 19, 2004
Sounds like a fuel pump problem or maybe even a fuel pump regulator. The next time the car does this, try to give it gas to see if it comes out of the choking/stalling problem. If it does, I would suspect the fuel pump regulator.

By the way, the part that you removed to extract the broken bolts is the "valve cover".
 
2006 RF Mustang

New Member
Apr 9, 2008
this is the second time i face this problem!!!! when i do step on the gas the engine cuts off straight away, if i wait for it it dies seconds later.....
 
COBESGT

Oct 19, 2004
Has the check engine light come on at all? If it has then you could hook it up to a code reader to see what the error is.

I'm really new to the S197 Mustangs, so it's hard for me to give a proper diagnosis. But you could try pulling the mass air sensor, which you installed into your K&N inlet tube, and make sure it is clean of any debris. Make sure that your electronic throttle is plugged in properly at the throttle body. Since you removed the valve cover to extract the broken bolts, make sure that the cam sensor that is part of the valve cover is plugged in properly.

Thats all I can think of right now.
 
shanehimself

All, My son's mustang (2005) had a similar issue. It turned out to be the inertial fuel cutoff switch. We shorted it out and it ran fine. I was perplexed it actually started at all once I found out what it was!
 
