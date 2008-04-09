2006 mustang starts, chokes then dies. twice!

i own a 2006 mustang gt. i've recently experienced a problem (about a month ago) i started my car and less than a minute later it started choking and just died!! i presumed the fuel gauge was faulty and got some gas but it didn't worki took it to the dealer they told me i had a problem with the fuel pimp program and they've reseted the cams!!! it worked fine but just yesterday the same problem happened again..... could anyone relate to this or has an idea of what happened????keep in mind that i installed K&N intake but while installing the bracket i broke the bolts inside the "casing on top of the cams" (not sure what its called!!) so i had to take out the "casing" take the bolts out with a screw extractor, get a new gasket and complete installation. does this have to do with my problem? i could have moved the (what i think is called) camshaft while assembling....please help i'm despretethanks