2007 and older Shelby GT electrical issues.

Looking for advice on the purchase of a 2007-08 Shelby Mustang ,specifically electrical. I previously owned a 2001, 6 banger that developed an electrical issue consisting of a trickle drain on the battery. If I had not driven the car a 5 days the battery was dead. I was told by Ford it was a computer issue and needed replacement.
I am looking at the 2007-08 Shelby GT's. Does anyone know is this electrical problem was corrected. Any advice on the purchase of this model, good, bad, indifferent?

Thanks all
Bill
 

