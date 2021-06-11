Greg Smith
Member
-
- Nov 26, 2017
-
- 10
-
- 2
-
- 13
-
- 60
California Special.
Eibach adjustable sway bars front & rear.
Steeda camber adjustment plates.
Steeda lower rear control arms.
Energy Suspension bushings.
Koni front shocks.
Spec-D rear shocks.
BMR adjustable panhard bar.
6 wheels, tires have 5k.
Tremec T56 Magnum XL 6-speed transmission, installed new, now has 1200 miles. Bellhousing was properly indexed when the trans was installed. New TOB at that time. 1 piece aluminum driveshaft.
Clutch is a RAM put in at 65k miles.
CDC shaker intake.
JLT cai.
Dyno tuned, 281.59 [email protected]
311 fp [email protected]
2 hoods, oem & shaker. CDC hood struts.
Pypes X-pipe and Axle back Violators
Car and both hoods have Xpel on the front and have been ceramic coated.
Shaker 1000 works perfectly.
Jbl 4x6 speakers.
Top is 3 years old, perfect condition. New cables and headliner.
2010 Coyote taillights with sequential turns. Clear front turn signals, I have all the original lights.
Car has barely over 80k miles. Never raced or hot rodded. Has NO issues, drives like it’s on rails, very stable. 510 of this car produced in ‘07, with these options.
$14,500, it’s a beautiful, fast, great driving car. Location is Essex, Missouri.
[email protected]
573-421-0395
Eibach adjustable sway bars front & rear.
Steeda camber adjustment plates.
Steeda lower rear control arms.
Energy Suspension bushings.
Koni front shocks.
Spec-D rear shocks.
BMR adjustable panhard bar.
6 wheels, tires have 5k.
Tremec T56 Magnum XL 6-speed transmission, installed new, now has 1200 miles. Bellhousing was properly indexed when the trans was installed. New TOB at that time. 1 piece aluminum driveshaft.
Clutch is a RAM put in at 65k miles.
CDC shaker intake.
JLT cai.
Dyno tuned, 281.59 [email protected]
311 fp [email protected]
2 hoods, oem & shaker. CDC hood struts.
Pypes X-pipe and Axle back Violators
Car and both hoods have Xpel on the front and have been ceramic coated.
Shaker 1000 works perfectly.
Jbl 4x6 speakers.
Top is 3 years old, perfect condition. New cables and headliner.
2010 Coyote taillights with sequential turns. Clear front turn signals, I have all the original lights.
Car has barely over 80k miles. Never raced or hot rodded. Has NO issues, drives like it’s on rails, very stable. 510 of this car produced in ‘07, with these options.
$14,500, it’s a beautiful, fast, great driving car. Location is Essex, Missouri.
[email protected]
573-421-0395