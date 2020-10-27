2007 GT: Engine Codes p060b, p2104, p2110

Recently bought a jlt cold air intake and a bama performance rev ex tuner. First week with the 93 race tune was great. And i dint step on it until i was past 100 miles of regualr driving. Randomly after a week im leaving work one day and i get a wrench light and engine light at 70 mph and cant accelerate anymore. Had to wait hours for someone to bring me my tuner. For the past two month i’ve been going back and forth with bama and sct. After replacing several parts im low on funds and im nervous to bring it to a mechanic cause im broke‍♂️ But the part i replaced so far have been the tps sensor, then the whole throttle body (oem replacement), maf sensor, and accelerator pedal. I checked wires multiple times and cant seem to find damaged ones. Im stuck scratching my head. Can anyone help please. *And it only goes into limp mode after a good while of driving. And usually at stops.
 

