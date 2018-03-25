Thatsweetstang said: I would get the alternator tested since you think it’s a problem, but I would do the wiggle test while the car is running. Just shake and wiggle every connector and wire to a sensor. I’ve had these problems before with Honda’s and specifically our new type R’s, the under hood fuse box had bad internal sauder welds/cracked welds and would cause the cars to cut out under load and stall or throw all the lights on. But those problems took days on days and mutlipe techs to figure it out. It was a lot of wire tracing and schematic work to track it down to the fuse box.



Also you said the car is a salvage, every time some thing stupid happens that isn't common that for me 9/10 times it's a ground. Usually they paint the car and put the grounds right back on top of the paint and you'll have high resistance, if you have high resistance power won't go back and it'll find another path back to the battery and power other sensors and cause weird problems. I would remove all the grounds, file the surfaces that they go to, and reinstall and see if that helps. That's been my number 1 cause of problems with every salvaged car I've ever had to diagnose.

All very good suggestions. The wiggle test is easy enough but since the car runs perfectly it'll be a challenge.Actually the car continues to run even when the electronics glitch at 2000 rpm. I guess that since it doesn't stop running the car must still be getting power to the PCM / ECU? Do you think that's correct. I never really thought about it until now as older cars would always run even without power but these newer cars are computer driven. If the power was truly cut the car would stall or at least shudder wouldn't it?So if the above is correct we could narrow down the source to the electronics within the cabin and dash. It does power cycle my TCS traction control sensor. That is one of the more annoying issues is that when I'm jumping on it I have the TCS disengaged, once I hit 2000 RPM the electronics cycles and automatically re engauges my TCS.I bet you are on to something with the grounds. Do you know where the ground points are for the car? I can poke and probe but I bet there is a schematic for that. I bet also there is a resistance rating that could be measured.Thanks for taking the time to help. I very much appreciate all your thoughts as this has perplexed me for several years.Carl