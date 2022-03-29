2007 Mustang GT 4.6 Screeching bottom end or tranny

2007 mustang gt 4.6 3v 5-speed manual

Sct tuned on 91 octane and cold air intake
New alternator installed
This screeching sound is coming

Clutch grabs good, gears don’t grind.

Don’t think it's the throwout bearing cause when I press clutch it doesn’t go away.

The sound doesn’t go away when I rev it.


When the car gets hot it also starts to hesitate under 3k rpm. Idle is choppy. Sounds like it's misfiring then. Throws codes p0340 and p0012
Oil pressure dropped twice for 1 second and then went back to normal. During a 100km drive.


I read in another thread it was someone's thrust bearing. Also saw a very light powdery metallic on the engine oil dipstick. Doesn’t seem like connecting rod material. The engine has no ticking or anything.

What could this be?



Vid 1

View: https://youtube.com/shorts/KkNElw9vIC4?feature=share



Vid 2

View: https://youtube.com/shorts/5mSy9cDVmPQ?feature=share



Vid 3

View: https://youtube.com/shorts/QWinVvca4eQ?feature=share
 

