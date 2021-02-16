2007 Mustang GT shaker 500 radio cd changer faceplate removal and replacement

chgovfk

chgovfk

10 Year Member
Apr 17, 2007
523
24
49
AZ
Just a quick write-up, since I really couldn't find anything on the ole interweb for this.

Remove your stock OEM radio - there are enough vids on the net for this.
- There are four (4) #10 Torx hex screws holding the faceplate - remove them and slide the plate over the retaining clips "carefully"

- Flip the faceplate over and you will five (5) very very small (4/32nd) screws (bright silver) - see pictures - I didn't have a 4/32nd socket, so I used pliers, very carefully, save all the screws -

- switch everything over and then I would suggest 'testing' the radio before putting all the interior trim back. IMG_0593.JPG IMG_0598.JPG IMG_0601.JPG IMG_0597.JPG IMG_0602.JPG IMG_0605.JPG IMG_0606.JPG IMG_0610 (Edited).JPG IMG_0617.JPG IMG_0619.JPG
 
Special shout-out to Sycostan67 ...Thanks again for being willing to help out with parts!! ....I still would like to get that other radio you have ..I'll PM you
 
Completed final final - new faceplate on the radio - new OEM steering wheel - restored the center console etc ...new pedals .....cleaned everything etc ..not bad for a 14 year mustang w/32k on the clock
IMG_0671.JPG
 
