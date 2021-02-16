2007 Mustang GT shaker 500 radio cd changer faceplate removal and replacement

Just a quick write-up, since I really couldn't find anything on the ole interweb for this.
Remove your stock OEM radio - there are enough vids on the net for this.
- There are four (4) #10 Torx hex screws holding the faceplate - remove them and slide the plate over the retaining clips "carefully"
- Flip the faceplate over and you will five (5) very very small (4/32nd) screws (bright silver) - see pictures - I didn't have a 4/32nd socket, so I used pliers, very carefully, save all the screws -
- switch everything over and then I would suggest 'testing' the radio before putting all the interior trim back.
Remove your stock OEM radio - there are enough vids on the net for this.
- There are four (4) #10 Torx hex screws holding the faceplate - remove them and slide the plate over the retaining clips "carefully"
- Flip the faceplate over and you will five (5) very very small (4/32nd) screws (bright silver) - see pictures - I didn't have a 4/32nd socket, so I used pliers, very carefully, save all the screws -
- switch everything over and then I would suggest 'testing' the radio before putting all the interior trim back.
Last edited: