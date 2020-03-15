2007 Mustang GT

So I swap the auto transmission for a manual on my mustang. I swap the PCM, Harness, and everything related to the transmission except the neutral switch. My car won’t start with the Manual PCM but it will start and run with the auto PCM. Need help. The PCM does not read the car, I tried to plug it into a SCT x4 and it gives me error message. Everything have power in the car, lights, radio, windows, doors, etc. But the car won’t crank. NEED HELP!!!