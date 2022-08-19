This Shelby is Performance white with silver stripes, 5 speed manual, and has just over 117k. It runs perfectly and pulls hard. Transmission shifts smoothly into all gears. It is sitting on 18” Shelby Razor wheels and Tigerpaw tires. All body panels are straight with no damage or rust. Underside of the car is just as clean. New tinted tail lights just installed. Original lights included, if desired. Car shines up nicely. Factory Shelby grille. Black leather interior is in good condition. Shaker 1000 system with an upgraded Alpine bluetooth stereo. Sounds incredible. Power door locks and one touch up/down windows all work flawlessly. Hurst shifter-5 speed manual. Cruise control and leather wrapped steering wheel. Ice cold A/C. New Flowmaster exhaust. No rust and a clean carfax.



I purchased this car last year in New Jersey and drove it home (5+) hours with no issues. Just drove the car 300+ miles to Ohio on 8/6 and it was flawless. Needs nothing but a new driver.



Interior is 7 out of 10. Exterior is 7 out of 10. There is evidence of some paint work on the rear bumper cover. I would have it resprayed.



This Shelby is perfect for road trips and cruise nights. Shelby certificate, Shelby Window sticker, and Ford window sticker included in sale. Also included is the owners manual with the ultra rare Shelby GT supplement manual.



Located in Uniontown PA. About 30 minutes north of Morgantown, WV and 1 hour south of Pittsburgh. Asking $18,000. Clean PA title in hand ready to transfer. Not looking for trades at this time.