2008 Bullitt Mustang Nitrous Muscle Car with 93K and 5 speed Manual Transmission. This one of a Kind Bullitt Mustangs was built by professionals from front bumper to rear to Crush other street cars. Complete engine rebuild with wicked cam and other major mods. Equipped with Nitrous also and around 600 hp. This car is adult owned and I never put Nitrous in it as just too much with Premium Gas alone. Has the Best of everything and 1st person who drives will buy. Just sold my 57 Chevy 2dr Post to a local guy and he brought his Race Mechanic with him to inspect the 57 and he checked out my Bullitt and said he would charge 25K for Engine Mids alone and another 10K for the Nitrous Mod. Also 2 yr wait for work. Bought this way from small dealer 4 yrs ago and only put 2 K on her highway miles as everyone wants to race so I quit driving street it is So Mean to listen to. I appreciate the horsepower and sound and don't have to prove how hot She is!

Shipping Extra! Will Help on My End

Located in Weeki Wachee FL.

$35K

No Trades

Car is 95% Condition



Mechanic said just change rear tires as you will melt the ones on it now!