2008 Mustang GT From Miami

mustanggtmiami
New Member
-
- Oct 25, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 43
Hi everyone! Excited to be here...Got a white 2008 Mustang GT Premium last year with only 44K mile...a real gem, considering I've been looking for it for a while now. It has a few mods including intake, exhaust and suspension. So far it's been awesome...I put about 3K miles in a year which I think it's pretty low and allows me to enjoy.
I'd like to add some appearance upgrades (of course on a bugdet), but let's see where I end up with this...
I've also started to see how this Instagram thing works to showcase how to enjoy this beautiful car in this beautiful city =) So here are a few pictures: https://www.instagram.com/mustang.gt.miami
Cheers!
I'd like to add some appearance upgrades (of course on a bugdet), but let's see where I end up with this...
I've also started to see how this Instagram thing works to showcase how to enjoy this beautiful car in this beautiful city =) So here are a few pictures: https://www.instagram.com/mustang.gt.miami
Cheers!