2008 Mustang GT From Miami

Oct 25, 2021
Hi everyone! Excited to be here...Got a white 2008 Mustang GT Premium last year with only 44K mile...a real gem, considering I've been looking for it for a while now. It has a few mods including intake, exhaust and suspension. So far it's been awesome...I put about 3K miles in a year which I think it's pretty low and allows me to enjoy.

I'd like to add some appearance upgrades (of course on a bugdet), but let's see where I end up with this...

I've also started to see how this Instagram thing works to showcase how to enjoy this beautiful car in this beautiful city =) So here are a few pictures: https://www.instagram.com/mustang.gt.miami

Cheers!
 

Ok, I'm confused (but that's not unusual)
You bought a mustang last year and you've been looking for it for a while?
Hold the key fob above your head and push the panic button, listen for the horn.
welcome to stangnet anyway :jester:
 
