I own 2008 Mustang that the HVAC blower motor has been cutting off and on for about a month now. It doesnt matter what position the switches are in. It seems to happen at random. I have replaced the resistor, the relay, and the HVAC blower motor itself and it still cuts out. Also it seems to happen more frequently and stay off longer the hotter it is outside. However, that could just be in my head because im more pissed off when im sweating my ass off. Any ideas?