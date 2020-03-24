2008 mustang GT tire size visual help

Recently bought some FR500s. 18x9 in front. 18x10 in rear. Went to go get some pricing done on tires for them, only size my local tire shop had in stock was 235/50/18 for front and 275/40/18 for rear. I have no clue how to read a tire numbering like this, an I also have no idea what to expect this to look like. I was wondering if anyone out there could give me some tips on what to look for, some pics if you have a similar setup, and some help on reading tires better. I'd love it a lot if someone did have a similar size as this because I was told once they order them from the warehouse they're stocked in and they get here I cannot return them so I'd be stuck with them. Any an all discussions are welcome!