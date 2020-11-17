2008 V6 Mustang Won’t Cold Start

I own a 2008 V6 mustang. In May 2020, I had a Airaid MXP Series Cold Air Intake with Red SynthaFlow Oiled Filter professionally installed. The only issue after this installation was the lights on my dash weren’t as bright (if this is relevant). About three weeks later while in the parking lot my car wouldn’t start. I was able to get jumpstarted and immediately took my car over to batteries plus. They tested my battery and said it was as good as a paperweight and it needed replaced. After the installation none of my gauges were working including the speedometer and my rev meter. I took it over to Monroe muffler and they said this was due to blown fuse/cluster, which they were able to replace, and fix this issue.



A few days later, the temperature dropped in the 30’s, so I went out to warm my car before driving to work. I put the heat on max, at high speed, and turned my headlights on. On my way back inside the house (car was running for maybe 15 seconds total) the car shut off. After this, I could not Get the car to start again. I ended up calling towing and tried on the hour until they got there around noon. At that time it had warmed up outside and they were able to start the car. I took it over to my mechanic and he said it sounded like a security issue as the headlights were able to turn on and the only thing that showed up on the dashboard was the security light. He recommended the next time this happens, I should use my spare key. When I asked if this doesn’t work, he suggested that I take it over to the dealership or call a locksmith. Needless to say, the following morning my car did not start again. So I took the spare key and this did not start the car either. I ended up taking my car over to AutoZone to get my starter and alternator tested. These tests ran smoothly and he said there were no issues with the alternator or starter.



This than occurred for the third morning in a row so I finally took it over to the Ford dealership. I left my car with them for one week. When I returned, they said they were not able to find any code issues, or any issues, at all. I felt like this was due to the fact that their store didn’t open up until 8:30 AM and they probably did not try to start the car until it had gotten significantly warmer outside. So I took the car home that day, suggesting I bring it back when the temperature is consistently cold. and



I have been driving it ever since when it would start in the morningIt is not every morning that my car doesn’t start. I have been keeping track of when I won’t start and what the temperature was that night. It seems that it must Sitting in 40° weather for an extended period of time, like a few hours, that I would not be able to get it to turn over. There is no cranking, it doesn’t turn over than rough idle or die. It just does nothing. When I have the key in the on position, the only light in my dash that lights is the security light.



Could this be an issue caused by the very first time I had cold started it and maxed out the heat and turned on my headlights? Could this have tripped some thing in the memory system? Or could this be something due to the cold air filter in the car’s memory?



I have no idea what the problem is. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I will probably be dropping the car off at Ford dealership again soon as the temperature is starting to consistently stay in the low 30s to 50s. I would just hate for them to not find an issue because they don’t take a look at my car until the temperature rises above 40° in the car starts without any difficulty for them.



Thank you so much for reading this thread. I’m sorry for the time I have taken out of your day. But right now I’m out of choices and this was the last place I could turn to for help. Thank you.