2009 S/C Mod - Oil Leak due to High Crankcase Pressure

S

subvett

Member
Jul 14, 2018
6
2
13
57
Connecticut
Installed supercharger 5000 miles ago. Noticed an oil leak. Took it back to shop that did the work. Replaced oil pan gasket since it was leaking. Not it looks like it is coming from rear main seal(?). They believe it is due to high crankcase pressure. And relieving that pressure will eliminate the leak. They increased the PCV (stock) hose diameters and that seems to have helped a little bit. The system does have oil separators on both sides. Any experience/thoughts/solutions?
 

