For Sale 2010-2014 Ford Mustang Led Sidemarkers! Smoked / Clear / Oem! See Install Video!

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
613
10
49
30
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
blue1_600x115.gif


2010-2014 Ford Mustang LED Sidemarkers

View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzIQB2PrgqM



Diode Dynamics is pleased to announce the replacement LED Sidemarker set, for all trims of 2010-2014 S197 Ford Mustang. With these LED sidemarkers, you'll gain a modern LED appearance, with an incredibly simple installation. Upgrade your S197 Mustang today!

Key features include:
- Amber/red, clear, and smoked lens options
- Plug and play, simple tools required
- Optical reflector pattern and LED focal strip
- Powerful SMD LEDs with constant-current driver
- Non-polar input, for hassle-free installation
- High reliability with embedded transient voltage suppression
- Ultrasonically welded for OEM longevity
- DOT/SAE compliant output and assembly (red lens)
- 100% Made in USA (St. Louis, Missouri) by Diode Manufacturing​



Diode Dynamics: LED Sidemarkers for 2010-2014 Ford Mustang (set)


10-14_Mustang_Front_Sidemarker_LED_Collage_Color_Comparison.jpg


10-14_Mustang_Rear_Sidemarker_LED_Collage_Color_Comparison.jpg


10-14_Mustang_Rear_Sidemarker_LED_Collage_Color_Comparison_R.jpg


All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.

Diode Dynamics: LED Sidemarkers for 2010-2014 Ford Mustang (set)


Questions? Feel free to ask here, PM, email [email protected] or call us: (314) 205-3033

*PM us for the free-shipping code* (U.S. forum members only)

Thank you!
Nick C.
Diode Dynamics

 

Attachments

Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
613
10
49
30
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
Last edited:
Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
613
10
49
30
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
82jP3At.jpg

Our LED Sidemarkers for the 2010-2014 S197 and 2015-2019 S550 Mustangs are in-stock and ready to ship! Featuring a full strip of high-power LEDs and OEM-grade retroreflector optics, these are perfect for a clean, custom look.

And best of all, we design our LED Sidemarkers using OEM CAD data for perfect fitment right out of the box.

Don't forget to shoot us a PM for free USPS shipping on any U.S order!

Image courtesy of Chrisrgonzales & Whippled_gt (Instagram).

Jake H.
Diode Dynamics

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom