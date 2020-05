Our LED Sidemarkers for the 2010-2014 S197 and 2015-2019 S550 Mustangs are in-stock and ready to ship! Featuring a full strip of high-power LEDs and OEM-grade retroreflector optics, these are perfect for a clean, custom look.And best of all, we design our LED Sidemarkers using OEM CAD data for perfect fitment right out of the box.Don't forget to shoot us a PM forImage courtesy of Chrisrgonzales Whippled_gt (Instagram).Jake H.Diode Dynamics