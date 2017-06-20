



2010-2014 Ford Mustang LED Sidemarkers



View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzIQB2PrgqM

​





Diode Dynamics is pleased to announce the replacement LED Sidemarker set, for all trims of 2010-2014 S197 Ford Mustang. With these LED sidemarkers, you'll gain a modern LED appearance, with an incredibly simple installation. Upgrade your S197 Mustang today!



Key features include:

- Amber/red, clear, and smoked lens options

- Plug and play, simple tools required

- Optical reflector pattern and LED focal strip

- Powerful SMD LEDs with constant-current driver

- Non-polar input, for hassle-free installation

- High reliability with embedded transient voltage suppression

- Ultrasonically welded for OEM longevity

- DOT/SAE compliant output and assembly (red lens)

- 100% Made in USA (St. Louis, Missouri) by Diode Manufacturing​



Diode Dynamics: LED Sidemarkers for 2010-2014 Ford Mustang (set)

















All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.



​ All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a