2010 Expedition 4x4 - occasional "scraping" noise

I nearly always begin scraping noise troubleshooting with [brakes].



Replace the pads. I don't even want to know how old they are. If they are metallic pads, replace them with non-metallic (even if OEM calls for it). Look closely at the inner pads (particularly front left (I dunno why exactly it just happens)) for brake indicator clips touching the disk surface.



This noise generally only manifests when the brakes are good an hot. Sometimes it happens only when the brakes are applied and other times only [after] the brakes are released. It also sometimes makes itself known in low-speed turns. Let the car sit for a while and you won't hear it again for a week sometimes.



Other indications: Once you've heard this intermittent noise, get a temperature reading (I just placed my hand on the wheel) of the brake parts. These components feel warmer than usual when the noise occurs vs. the times that it doesn't.



Other thoughts: Often represents itself to mechanically minded people as a CV-Joint issue (nightmare), Transfer case issue (nightmare), or Traction Lock issue (also a nightmare), or wheel bearing issue (time-consuming).