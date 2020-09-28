2010 Expedition 4x4 - occasional "scraping" noise

IIGood
My 2010 Expedition with 4WD will randomly produce what I can only describe as a metallic scraping noise from the front driver's wheel area once in a while. It happens usually while accelerating and when I let off the throttle, the noise stops.
I can't "make" it happen though, and there's seemingly no rhyme or reason as to why/when it happens. It is pretty infrequent though in that I may only hear it once every few weeks. I typically have it in 2WD mode driving around.
Any ideas what it could be? Its done it since I've owned it since last November.
It doesn't throw any codes while its happening either. I want to take it in but its so random and infrequent that I'm afraid it couldn't get properly diagnosed if it doesn't happen while they have it.
