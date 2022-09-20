2010 GT Double Din Upgrade

Silvr04GT
Hey everyone, my mom has a 2010 GT when there was no nav option so it has no spot for a double din stereo. I think most of the aftermarket ones look pretty meh. I found this on eBay today: https://www.ebay.com/itm/1444789229...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1. Does anyone if this would be a direct swap into a 2010 and maintain all the button functionality? Then it'll have a really nice factory look and we can get a double din deck?