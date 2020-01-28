2010 v6 base idle problem

Having an idle problem. Normal idling the RPMs don't hold steady, they kinda bounce around between 700-750. Can't ever recall a car where they did that but it's not varying by much either. The real problem is while idling occasionally they'll bounce around between 200 to 1k plus and the car shudders really badly and half the time dies soon afterwards.

So far I've changed the spark plugs and wires, the fuel filter, cleaned the throttle body, the EGR valve, the PVC valve, used starter fluid on all the vacuum lines to check for leaks (none I can find).

I did have a p0402 engine code, but after cleaning the EGR it never came back. Been about 500 miles since that, no other codes.

Only happens at idle, if I give it a little throttle it idles just fine. No rough running.
 

