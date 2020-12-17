Got into an accident on Thanksgiving (not my fault) and got word car is totaled.

Just selling some things I was able to hang onto.



• Steeda CAI (101mm): $200

• JLT Catch Can (Passenger Side): $85

• Lloyds Trunk Mat: $90

• Lloyds Floor Mats (front pair): $50

• WeatherTech Floor Liners (complete set): $85

• Stock Mufflers: $65

• Stock Tail Lights (pair): $120



I also have the stock springs I can dig out if anyone is interested.



Best offers and we can figure out shipping costs at that time.



Thanks!

- John

(Suffield, CT)