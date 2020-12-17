JKidd
Member
-
- Aug 21, 2007
-
- 164
-
- 3
-
- 19
Got into an accident on Thanksgiving (not my fault) and got word car is totaled.
Just selling some things I was able to hang onto.
• Steeda CAI (101mm): $200
• JLT Catch Can (Passenger Side): $85
• Lloyds Trunk Mat: $90
• Lloyds Floor Mats (front pair): $50
• WeatherTech Floor Liners (complete set): $85
• Stock Mufflers: $65
• Stock Tail Lights (pair): $120
I also have the stock springs I can dig out if anyone is interested.
Best offers and we can figure out shipping costs at that time.
Thanks!
- John
(Suffield, CT)
Just selling some things I was able to hang onto.
• Steeda CAI (101mm): $200
• JLT Catch Can (Passenger Side): $85
• Lloyds Trunk Mat: $90
• Lloyds Floor Mats (front pair): $50
• WeatherTech Floor Liners (complete set): $85
• Stock Mufflers: $65
• Stock Tail Lights (pair): $120
I also have the stock springs I can dig out if anyone is interested.
Best offers and we can figure out shipping costs at that time.
Thanks!
- John
(Suffield, CT)