For Sale 2011 Coyote Mustang GT - Accessories

JKidd

JKidd

Member
Aug 21, 2007
164
3
19
Suffield, CT
Got into an accident on Thanksgiving (not my fault) and got word car is totaled.
Just selling some things I was able to hang onto.

• Steeda CAI (101mm): $200
• JLT Catch Can (Passenger Side): $85
• Lloyds Trunk Mat: $90
• Lloyds Floor Mats (front pair): $50
• WeatherTech Floor Liners (complete set): $85
• Stock Mufflers: $65
• Stock Tail Lights (pair): $120

I also have the stock springs I can dig out if anyone is interested.

Best offers and we can figure out shipping costs at that time.

Thanks!
- John
(Suffield, CT)
 

Attachments

  • JLT_CatchCan.jpeg
    JLT_CatchCan.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
  • LloydsFrontFloorMats.jpeg
    LloydsFrontFloorMats.jpeg
    820.3 KB · Views: 1
  • LloydsTrunkMat.jpeg
    LloydsTrunkMat.jpeg
    753.7 KB · Views: 0
  • Mufflers.jpg
    Mufflers.jpg
    1 MB · Views: 0
  • Steeda_CAI_101mm.jpeg
    Steeda_CAI_101mm.jpeg
    865.7 KB · Views: 0
  • TailLights.jpg
    TailLights.jpg
    835.3 KB · Views: 0
  • WeatherTechFloorMats.jpeg
    WeatherTechFloorMats.jpeg
    903.7 KB · Views: 1

