Expired 2011 Gt Premium Shift Knob, Boot And E-brake Boot

JESTER

JESTER

My dog and I are pee pals.
Founding Member
Dec 11, 1998
1,769
1
59
47
Newnan, GA
Visit site
Cleaning out the garage.

I have a stock GT Premium Shift knob, boot and e-brake boot for sale. Knob has a slight scratch across the top, but the rest is flawless.
Looking for $35.
Will consider shipping, but only after the post has been up for a couple of days. If you're in the Metro Atlanta GA area, I can work with you on meeting up or pick up location.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J For Sale 2011 Mustang GT Premium coupe white/black / 86k miles S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
JESTER Expired 2011 Gt Premium 18" Wheels With Tpms Wheels Tires Brakes 2
M Expired 2011 Gt Premium Vert, 30k Mi, $20k S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
7upstang91 SOLD 2011 Premium Twin Turbo *957rwhp* Turn-key S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
J Expired 2011 Mustang Gt Premium 30k $22,000 Northport Ny S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
K Expired 2011 Mustang Gt Premium S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
R Expired 2011 Mustang V6 Premium Mca Manual S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
USAF_Dana 2011 Gt Premium 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
M SOLD 2011 Mustang Gt Premium - Manual - Glass Roof - Brembos - Nav - 44k - $25k (raleigh, Nc) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
c4t Expired Fl 2011 Mustang Gt Premium Coupe $24,500 Obo S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 4
Sparty92 SOLD For Sale: 2011 Mustang Gt Premium, Black W/red Guts, 35k Miles, Michigan S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
M Expired 2011 Ford Mustang Gt Premium Racing Red 6-speed Manual Low Miles! S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
Evo Performance Expired Grabber Blue 2011 Mustang Gt Premium, Nav, Leather, Fully Loaded! Cheap! S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
B Expired 2011 Mustang Gt 5.0 Premium S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
R SOLD Black on Black 2011 GT Premium S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
M 2011 V6 Premium, Manual, Navigation, 22K Miles. Thoughts on price? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
adidas Expired 2011 Mustang GT Premium - Black - 12,900 Miles S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
L Expired 2011 Mustang GT premium,19000 mile,$23.5K obo S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
S Expired 2011 Mustang GT Premium Custom S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
L Expired 2011 Mustang GT premium,16000 mile,$25500 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 2
R Expired 2011 GT Premium [every available option] S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
C Expired Fs: Chicago $25,500 - 2011 Mustang Gt Premium 25k Miles, 6 Speed, Brembo, Shaker 1000, Hid, Etc S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
C Expired [chicago] 2011 Mustang Gt Premium, Brembo, 6 Speed, Shaker 1000, Etc S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
A Expired 2011 Gt Premium 19" Wheels Wheels Tires Brakes 6
C 2011 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM... LOW MILES, MINT CONDITION. $13,000 in extras S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
S ONE OF A KIND 2011 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM 5.0 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
P 2011 GT Premium for sale ! S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
B FS: 2011 Mustang GT 5.0 Premium S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
T 2011 5.0 Mustang GT Premium Auto -Price Reduced. S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
T FS: 2011 Mustang GT Premium, 5.0 Auto S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
katmando911 Used 2011 V6 Premium - What's a good price? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R FS: 2011 GT/CS premium see inside for details S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
6 2011 GT, Premium, Auto, Black w/ Saddle, Polished Wheels: $30,000 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
5 2011 Mustang GT Premium $28,000 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 3
N 2011 GT Premium, Brembo 29,988 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
Z If I order 2011 GT premium- what option to get and what can do I myself better? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 8
G New 2011 GT Premium 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 8
P Just got my 2011 GT Premium The Welcome Wagon 12
B Just orderd a 2011 GT premium 5.0. Will i be disapointed??? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 20
B 2011 V6 - Startup Tick Noise - Camshaft Caps Question - TSB 12-1-17 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
D 2011-2014 dash cluster schematic 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 2011 - Strange lock / unlock behavior with key fob. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
M 2011 GT or 2015 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
Z mustang 2011. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
B 2011 5.0L, intake manifold wet and strong fuel smell. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
W 97 Mustang GT to 2011 Crown Vic Swap 95k Miles (Knock at idle) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Jordan Warta 2011 5.0 using oil 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
S 2011 Mustang GT Base Potential Electrical Issue 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
H 2011 mustang gt ac problem 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
W 97 Mustang GT Engine Swap From 2011 CVPI Injectors SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom