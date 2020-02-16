2011 Mustang GT Base Potential Electrical Issue

SapperDaddy12B
2011 Mustang GT Base w/ On3 Twin Turbo kit. Car starts fine. When accelerating, then driving - the first video happens.
After coming to a stop / idle, it goes away and you encounter the second video.
The OBD2 Code is P0155. Comes up as an O2 Sensor issue.
Just looking for ideas as to what's causing this to occur.
Video for detailed information:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hV4Xp9Syx5E
