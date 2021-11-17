2011 Mustang GT. Windshiekd Wipers will not turn off.

Help. New member here. If I am doing this wrong please forgive me and lead me into the correct place.



Back in early summer the wipers refused to turn off. I looked on line and there seems to be quite a few blaming the wiper motor electronics. I went to my local Ford dealer and he said they had the problem on an F150 and it was the switch. I don't know. I am taking it in a couple weeks to see what they can find out. If anyone has any information before I go there it may save me some money.