2011 - Strange lock / unlock behavior with key fob.

The interior door lock switches lock and unlock the passenger door perfectly every time.

My key fob seems to act up with it comes to both locking or unlocking the passenger door.

Sometimes it locks the passenger door, sometimes it doesn't

Sometimes it unlocked the passenger door, sometimes it doesn't.

I can't fully test with my other key fob because the unlock button completely broke on that key fob.

So, my passenger door has been acting up lately.Is it a low battery in the key fob perhaps? Not registering the double clicking fast enough on the fob? My other thought would be a relay but I didn't see any relays related to the keyless entry on a 2011 model. Since the passenger door still locks and unlocks I'm ruling out the door latch assembly.Has anyone had a similar issue?