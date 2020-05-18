2011 - Strange lock / unlock behavior with key fob.

So, my passenger door has been acting up lately.
Is it a low battery in the key fob perhaps? Not registering the double clicking fast enough on the fob? My other thought would be a relay but I didn't see any relays related to the keyless entry on a 2011 model. Since the passenger door still locks and unlocks I'm ruling out the door latch assembly.
Has anyone had a similar issue?
- The interior door lock switches lock and unlock the passenger door perfectly every time.
- My key fob seems to act up with it comes to both locking or unlocking the passenger door.
- Sometimes it locks the passenger door, sometimes it doesn't
- Sometimes it unlocked the passenger door, sometimes it doesn't.
- I can't fully test with my other key fob because the unlock button completely broke on that key fob.
