2011 V6 - Startup Tick Noise - Camshaft Caps Question - TSB 12-1-17

Hello Everyone,



Has anyone performed TSB 12-1-17 themselves or is possibly a tech that can speak to the issue? I currently have the left valve cover off of my 2011 V6 Mustang. It has the infamous cold engine valve tick sound that goes away after a couple minutes common to 2011-2012 V6 Mustang's and other 3.7L Fords.



I ordered kit AT4Z-6A296-A to plug the camshaft oil holes. I was planning on taking the camshaft caps down the street to the machine shop for a quick modification instead of paying $400 for a metal cutting hacksaw from Ford (tool 303-1597) that would do an inferior hack job (no pun intended).



However, detailed instructions for using the tool don't seem to be available and I just need to know how these camshaft camps should be cut. Looks like no more than 2-3MM deep or so and as wide as the groove cut into the camshaft from the one low resolution relevant picture I found online. Pic attached. Any help would be awesome!



Also, are there better torque specs for the camshaft caps? In TSB 12-1-17 it mentions, "tighten bolts to 71 lb-in, then an additional 45 degrees". Is there not just a 2nd stage torque value for these bolts? Cranking the wrench 45 degrees doesn't seem so precise.