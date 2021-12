I wanted to ask if anyone has run a Ford racing 2012-2013 Boss 302 Crankshaft in a Teskid block? I have one getting ready to go to the machine shop and I have a set of forged Beam Eagle rods and am getting ready to get a set of Diamond Pistons. I have a tech call in to see if I need a custom set of Pistons but I wanted to see if the crankshaft works. I know it has to be rebalanced as an assembly. Any help is appreciated thank you.