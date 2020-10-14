2012 Ford Mustang GT rear side grinding noise (with video)

M

mustanghuss

New Member
Oct 13, 2020
1
0
1
28
48127
Hello everyone, I'm having this rear end noise coming from what seems like both rear sides of my Stang. It sounds like a grinding/loose metal on metal noise. I took it to my local mechanic, changed the shocks and sway bar links but sound is still there. The noise only shows up if I'm driving on a bumpy road or if my car is going up or down a drive way/road. The mechanic suggested to take it to the dealer, which I will be doing this week, does anybody have an idea of where the sound is coming from?

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tDxwlv0Ris&t=33s
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Steering Clunking/pop noise
Replies
2
Views
219
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dullgamble
D
T
2001 Mustang GT grinding noise from front drive side
Replies
5
Views
659
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Crockettg24
C
trlps_
02’ Mustang GT flutter like sound
Replies
6
Views
565
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
trlps_
trlps_
S
Strange sound coming from under car? 2001 Mustang GT
Replies
1
Views
331
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
stormsedge
stormsedge
P
2007 GT Grinding/creaking noise in rear when driving
Replies
0
Views
571
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Puroresufan47
P
Top Bottom