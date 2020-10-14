2012 Ford Mustang GT rear side grinding noise (with video)

Hello everyone, I'm having this rear end noise coming from what seems like both rear sides of my Stang. It sounds like a grinding/loose metal on metal noise. I took it to my local mechanic, changed the shocks and sway bar links but sound is still there. The noise only shows up if I'm driving on a bumpy road or if my car is going up or down a drive way/road. The mechanic suggested to take it to the dealer, which I will be doing this week, does anybody have an idea of where the sound is coming from?