2012 Mustang Club of America Edition Mustang Worth

jikelly
- Jul 9, 2003
858
49
99
50
I've a friend who is looking to sell his Black V6 2012 Mustang Club of America Edition and was wondering where we should post it to try and get him a good sale and get his mustang a good home. I used to keep up with all this stuff but haven't in years. My own mustang is a shelf in the garage right now. LOL I will post pictures of the car for you guys to see later. It's in really good condition with 83500 miles on it. https://www.mustangspecs.com/2012-ford-mustang-club-of-america-special/