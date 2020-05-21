2012 mustang stock headlights

So my friend bought a 2012 mustang v6 possibly premium package? Yes that should be easy to figure out but this is an odd duck. It has the premium interior but not leather seats. Anyways the previous owner swapped the headlights out for some garbage from raxiom and he wants to switch them back. Easy enough to find the oem or oem like headlights online. Do we need a ballast or anything weird to refit the stock lights or is this plug and play? I know jack all about electrical so any help is appreciated.