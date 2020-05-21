2012 mustang stock headlights

R

ravenofpoe

Member
Jun 23, 2019
48
9
18
33
Clackamas or
So my friend bought a 2012 mustang v6 possibly premium package? Yes that should be easy to figure out but this is an odd duck. It has the premium interior but not leather seats. Anyways the previous owner swapped the headlights out for some garbage from raxiom and he wants to switch them back. Easy enough to find the oem or oem like headlights online. Do we need a ballast or anything weird to refit the stock lights or is this plug and play? I know jack all about electrical so any help is appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Expired Fs: Stock 2012 Mustang Gt Air Box Engine and Power Adder 0
GTMANRICK SOLD 2012 Stock Mustang Gt Wheels Other Classifieds 0
C For Sale FS: 2012 Mustang GT - 73k - White/Grey - NOLA - $15,500 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
1990gsp For Sale FOR SALE / 2012 (Kona Blue) Mustang GT Premium / Atlanta GA S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 2
4 Digital Tuning Backup Tune for 2012 Mustang GT, Computer Code ZFK0 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
D Speed shifting from 1st-2nd-3rd grinds and reverse guard/lockout broken? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
2 2012 mustang gt Miles till empty reading incorrect 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
R 2012 Mustang GT Hurst Shifter 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
A 2012 Mustang GT help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
R For Sale Spare Tire and Wheel 2012 Mustang V6 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
X 2012 Mustang GT/CS 19x10 square setup question about sway bar link bolts 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
J For Sale 2012 Roush RS3 for sale / $37,698, San Diego, CA. S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
S1lv3rBull3t 2012 Mustang GT exhuast Clip 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J Engine 2012 mustang GT MISFIRE 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
D Progress Thread 2012 Boss 302 Wheels on a 2008 Mustang GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B 2012 V6 Mustang dies and won't restart until cooled 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
B 2012 Mustang AC Leak 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
K Opinions on a 2012 mustang v6 i'm looking to buy 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
C For Sale 2012 GT / 47, 600K Miles / Lots of Upgrades, Houston, TX ($19,500 OBO) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
J Help- 2012 Ford Mustang Stuck In Deforst Mode - Blows Hot Air 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
E Mustang 2011-2014 80,000+ Miles? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
G Will A 2015+ Steering Rack Work In A 2012 Mustang 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
F Electrical 2012 Mustang Gt Brake & Signal Light Wiring 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
9 SOLD Fs: 2012 Boss Mustang #849 - Richmond Va S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 5
W 2012 Mustang Gt Hesitation At Wot 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
D Expired Grabber Blue 2012 Mustang Gt 18,500 Miles S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
W 2012 Mustang Gt Tips.? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
W Hello Stang Lovers, Im New The Welcome Wagon 5
67ultrasonic SOLD 2012 Mustang Gt Coyote Engine Mt82 Trans Package Engine and Power Adder 2
67ultrasonic Expired 2012 Mustang Gt Mt82 6 Speed Transmission Drivetrain Parts 2
smittys302 2012 Mustang Gt Mt82 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 13
C Expired 2012 Mustang Gt 6,000 Miles S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
P Expired 2012 Mustang Gt Premium, Cal Special Convertible S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
1fastTbird SOLD 2012 Shelby Gt500 Mustang Performance Pack Wheels And Tires Wheels Tires Brakes 5
Tim May Expired Used Track Pack Wheels Off 2012 Mustang Gt Wheels Tires Brakes 0
C 2012 Mustang Interior Upgrades 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
C Expired Fs: 2012 Shelby Gts S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
M J Meyer Expired 2011-2012 Mustang Gt And 2012 Boss Borla S-type Stinger Axle-back Mufflers Exhaust Parts 1
Z Exhaust Fuel Trim 2012 Mustang Gt 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
S 2012 Mustang V6 "mustang Club Of America" 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
zer0fks SOLD 2012 Mustang Gt (baltimore, Md) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
B Expired Rare Package 2012 Mustang Gt Premium Convertible California Special, Low Miles And Warranty! S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
L Expired 2012 Roush Rs3 Hyper Mustang For Sale S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 7
budstang50 2012 Mustang Gt A/c 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
K SOLD 2012 Mustang Gt Coupe Premium Yellow Blaze 41k S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 2
Jsimmons 427w Swap Into 2012 Mustang - It Lives 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
B 2012 Mustang Sub Question 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
N Expired 2010-2012 Mustang Trucarbon A61 Hood Interior Exterior Parts 2
elvism Expired 2012 Mustang Gt -rare S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 4
beviking 2012 Mustang Gt Gauge Face Swap 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom