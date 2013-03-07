2013 3.7 Cyclone (NITROUS) Mustang

There are TWO types of racers in life. Dont get me wrong I love them both and participate in them both. (1) TRACK RACERS. They have the luxury of a legal arena. Moving tunes around in between runs to adjust to track conditions. Being able to run and BAKE SLICKS until they are hot to the touch for max grip. Controlled Road way 20-30 feet away from the man you are racing. A TREE to watch so your launches are fairly consistent.(2) STREET RACERS. I live in Vegas so its fairly common as this city is loaded with beautiful and fast cars. And those cars TEST YOU. Almost DAILY. Street racers must have their Tunes set for COLD LAUNCHES. Eyes on a swivel for the law. Eyes on a swivel watching for daily drivers. Eyes on a swivel watching the light to turn green as your also trying to get your TRANS BRAKE to max out without over heating the tranny. Last dealing with another car you are racing next to you that is no more than 6 feet apart and you have no idea if he CAN EVEN HANDLE HIS CAR and you UNLEASH yours.But its what I do. Its what I've done since I was in high school. Its what I will do until the day I die.We own them. We dote on them. We RUN THEM.