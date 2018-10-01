Well this is my first post so I am going to keep it brief but to the point.



Starting off, I picked up a 2013 Mustang GT with the track pack and Recaro seats on the 8th of September. I was very careful to check for the coyote BBQ motor tick that seems to plague some of these cars and after some inspection, brought the car home. One week after daily driving, the motor developed the BBQ tick.



Moving another week ahead, I replaced the motorcraft oil with Castrol Syntec 5W-50 and replaced the oil filter with a K&N gold oil filter. Upon startup after the oil change, the motor ran whisper quiet. After about 10 miles of driving that day, the tick came back even louder and was constant from idle to about 3k rpm when the motor was up to temp.



After the tick came back louder, I decided to bring the car to the local Ford dealer (the car is covered under the cert. pre-owned warranty). After several days of patiently waiting I called the dealer to ask how things were coming along. They informed me that the tick was noticed, the oil and filter were changed to motorcraft brand and the ticking had quieted down substantially. After asking again about the next steps for the car, they informed me that one of the techs had stethoscoped the motor and could not pinpoint the sound to any specific location. After discussing the time frame for further diagnosing (2-3 weeks) I decided to pick the car up from the dealer.



Driving home from the dealer the tick was barely noticeable until getting off of the freeway. I could hear a slight ticking/pinging noise when near curbs and other cars but nowhere near as loud as before.



In summary, I could really use some help/expertise on diagnosing this well known problem on the coyote 5.0 motor. My last car was a 4.6L 3V mustang so my experience on the coyote motor is quite limited for now. Any help would be greatly appreciated!