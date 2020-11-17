2013 mustang gt wont crank when warmed up

Hoping someone might have some advice on whats going on with my car. I just recently installed a 18 ported manifold along with rear controls arms + a diff rebuild. After these installs every time I drive the car and it is warmed up it won't start again. All electronics everything is working but when you go to crank it nothing happens just the electronics pause. I have gotten stuck in a few places and I have push started it. Maybe after a few hours or the next morning it'll start up no problem.

I had started to believe it just needed a retune but my tuner said it was not the tune. I have checked all my sensors from the manifold install and they all look good. No codes are being thrown. On idle it sometimes has a slight rough idle.

Anyone knows what it might be? I am starting to think it might be my starter or crank position sensor. Car is about to hit 100k.
 

