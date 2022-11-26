Hey all,
I’m more a chevy guy so I feel a bit out of place here and I have no idea what I am doing.
I’m trying to help my brother sell his mustang. I’m wondering if anybody here could give me an idea how to price it?
Car details:
If I’m forgetting any important details, please let me know. Any advice would be appreciated!
- 2014 California Special
- 2 dr coupe
- 98,000Km (61,000miles)
- Automatic trans
- Has a Roush phase 2 supercharger, professionally installed
- Good condition – garage kept but was his daily driver, so it has a few minor scratches, typical interior wear etc….
- Has headers and 4” straight pipes out the back.
- Leather interior
- Shaker sound system
