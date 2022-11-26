What's it Worth? 2014 California Special with Roush Phase 2 Kit

2low4snow

New Member
Nov 26, 2022
Hey all,



I’m more a chevy guy so I feel a bit out of place here and I have no idea what I am doing.



I’m trying to help my brother sell his mustang. I’m wondering if anybody here could give me an idea how to price it?



Car details:

  • 2014 California Special
  • 2 dr coupe
  • 98,000Km (61,000miles)
  • Automatic trans
  • Has a Roush phase 2 supercharger, professionally installed
  • Good condition – garage kept but was his daily driver, so it has a few minor scratches, typical interior wear etc….
  • Has headers and 4” straight pipes out the back.
  • Leather interior
  • Shaker sound system
Located in Calgary Canada.



If I’m forgetting any important details, please let me know. Any advice would be appreciated!
 
