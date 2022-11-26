2014 California Special

2 dr coupe

98,000Km (61,000miles)

Automatic trans

Has a Roush phase 2 supercharger, professionally installed

Good condition – garage kept but was his daily driver, so it has a few minor scratches, typical interior wear etc….

Has headers and 4” straight pipes out the back.

Leather interior

Shaker sound system

Hey all,I’m more a chevy guy so I feel a bit out of place here and I have no idea what I am doing.I’m trying to help my brother sell his mustang. I’m wondering if anybody here could give me an idea how to price it?Car details:Located in Calgary Canada.If I’m forgetting any important details, please let me know. Any advice would be appreciated!