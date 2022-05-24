2014 GT rear sway bar link issue

B

Bcole42166

Member
Feb 4, 2019
4
1
13
56
Albany NY
I had a rear end suspension clunk that led me to the sway bar links. I dropped the sway bar completely out of car, clunk gone. The dog-bone style links look to be factory, but the bushing in the sway bar end of the link is stamped "24mm". Parts stores versions of these links all appear to have 22mm on this end. There is a Ford part sticker still on my link and when I went to Ford, new links were ordered under that part #, and they arrived with bushings too small to fit on the sway bay. (Exact same Ford part # on the tag). What am I missing? Could someone have installed 24mm bushings into the factory links? (and a larger diameter bar)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Sway bar bushings and end links installed
Replies
0
Views
166
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
J
Polyurethane sway bar end link bushing lubricant
Replies
3
Views
242
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
blkfrd
B
J
Sway Bar end link replacement parts
Replies
0
Views
211
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
J
Front Sway bar bushings
Replies
7
Views
322
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
B
Autocrossing my 95 GT convertible
Replies
38
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom