2014 GT rear sway bar link issue

I had a rear end suspension clunk that led me to the sway bar links. I dropped the sway bar completely out of car, clunk gone. The dog-bone style links look to be factory, but the bushing in the sway bar end of the link is stamped "24mm". Parts stores versions of these links all appear to have 22mm on this end. There is a Ford part sticker still on my link and when I went to Ford, new links were ordered under that part #, and they arrived with bushings too small to fit on the sway bay. (Exact same Ford part # on the tag). What am I missing? Could someone have installed 24mm bushings into the factory links? (and a larger diameter bar)